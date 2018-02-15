Smash-hit comedy show Still Game is set to return to screens next month.
BBC Scotland has confirmed the date in a tweet.
The station said: “Oor boys (and Isa!) are back!
“Still Game returns on Thursday, March 8 on BBC One.”
The channel also posted a video clip containing hilarious new scenes viewers can expect.
Oor boys (and Isa!) are back!#StillGame returns Thursday 8th March on @BBCOne - https://t.co/GFyU4OCUPH@greghemphill96 @FordKiernan1 @GavsterNo1 @McCarryJane @MrMJCox @paulza70 @govindajeggy @MrMHines @bbcstudios pic.twitter.com/o3qL9nLATQ— BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) February 15, 2018
The Evening Times previously reported how the cast started filming for series eight of the hit comedy show in July.
Jack (Ford Kiernan) and Victor (Greg Hemphill) along with Methadone Mick (Scott Reid) and Isa (Jane McCarry) sent fans into a frenzy after being snapped on the first day of filming.
We caught The #stillgame cast getting back into character at today's table read 👀— BBC Scotland (@BBCScotland) July 20, 2017
Can't wait to get back to Craiglang! pic.twitter.com/OrB4L49CfR
The show is back after returning in 2016 following a nine-year hiatus.
In Scotland, the last series of Still Game was the most watched non-sporting programme in more than a decade with weekly episodes regularly attracting over half of the total audience.
Same sofa, new wallpaper for Victor. First day back for #stillgame for @BBCOne and @BBCScotland pic.twitter.com/bY02lNNZiV— Steven Canny (@cannyscanny) July 24, 2017
The original run of the sitcom, starring and written by Kiernan and Hemphill, aired for six series between 2002 and 2007, transferring from BBC Scotland to BBC Two.
The new series was filmed in the Dumbarton studios and on location around Glasgow during the summer last year.
