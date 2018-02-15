A new campaign to reduce and prevent rape and sexual offending has been launched by police.

The We Can Stop It campaign, targeted at men aged 18 to 35, aims to raise awareness that sex without consent is rape.

It involves social media messaging using the hashtag #GetConsent on Twitter, advertising on broadcast media and in washrooms in clubs, bars and pubs.

The campaign, launched on February 15, is supported by a range of partner organisations.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said: "In 2018 in Scotland sadly there are men who think it is OK to have sex with someone who is sleeping or suffering from the effects of alcohol or drugs.

"We are receiving frequent reports with at least 20% of all rapes reported to Police Scotland committed in such a way.

"Investigations carried out by Police Scotland shows that men aged between 18-35 years are more likely to be responsible and we want to send a strong message to them that sex without consent is rape, and if the person is unable to give consent to sexual activity, for whatever reason, it is rape.

"Tackling rape is a priority for Police Scotland. We are acutely aware that sexual crime is under reported, the reasons for this can be complex, however the only person responsible for such offences is the perpetrator."

She added Police Scotland remains "absolutely committed" to working closely with partners, especially third sector support and advocacy services, to encourage survivors of rape and sexual crime to report what has happened.

Sandy Brindley, of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: "The law is clear - if you have sex with someone who is sleeping or so drunk they can't consent, it's rape. It is crucial that people are aware of this."