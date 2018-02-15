AN SNP councillor has been suspended in the wake of allegations of an altercation at the party’s conference last year.
Lewis Ritchie – Edinburgh Council’s former planning chief – has been on a “leave of absence” due to health reasons since November.
But the SNP has confirmed he is now suspended until a disciplinary hearing takes place.
A party spokesman said: "A complaint has been passed to the disciplinary committee and Cllr Ritchie is under administrative suspension until a hearing takes place."
The suspension comes after Mr Ritchie was forced to apologise to a female party colleague after making a “completely inappropriate” comment during a committee meeting.
During a discussion on a planning matter, he told fellow councillor Kate Campbell she could touch a stone with her hands and “whatever other parts of your body you want to touch it with”.
The Leith Walk councillor is a keen boxer and runner, and was previously named chair of the Royal Air Forces Association for Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders.
