A rock climbing enthusiast from Glasgow Climbing Academy has beaten hundreds of competitors from across the city to be crowned Glasgow Hang Challenge Champion 2018.

Jonathon Stocking fought off stiff competition on the final day of competition at the Glasgow Climbing Academy to claim the £2,500 main prize.

The 25-year-old joiner was able to hang for five minutes 46 seconds to beat the then leader Stephen Crawford who had returned on the final day of competition to try for a second time.

The Kilwinning climber said: “I felt pretty confident before trying the challenge. I love rock climbing and I go to the Climbing Academy three or four times a week to practice.

"I knew I would have to post a good time to win, and Stephen put the fear in me when he returned to try again.

“I was fine for the first five minutes but then my forearms started burning up and it was touch and go whether I could stay on the bar.

“It feels amazing to win the prize. I usually try to go on a climbing holiday every year, and I’ve got a holiday booked to Greece later in the year with my girlfriend, so I’ll put the money towards enjoying myself there.”

The achievement was recorded at the Glasgow Climbing Academy, one of 14 venues where the hang bar popped up during the two-week long challenge.

Glasgow Hang Challenge 2018 is an initiative by Voomfit, an online platform for health, fitness and wellbeing, designed to bring community and convenience together to businesses and customers alike.

Voomfit’s co-founder Ross McMillan said: “Jonathon showed great strength and character to win the on Sunday when the pressure was on. The close competition made for a dramatic last day and a successful event all round.

“It was great to see so many people come out across the 14 venues and support the event by participating in The Glasgow Hang Challenge. It has allowed us to engage with so many different people from Glasgow’s fitness community.”

To find out more about the hang challenge, visit www.voomfit.com