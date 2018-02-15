ONE of Scotland's largest landowners is holding talks with tenant farmers amid concerns over plans to use farming hillsides for forestry.

It comes after Buccleuch Estates was criticised by some farmers over plans to turn parts of its Scottish Borders farmland into forestry at the end of tenancy agreements.

Executives of the 200,000-plus acre estate said they are now in discussions with tenant farmers "interested in buying the farms they occupy on secure tenancy agreements".

The Scottish Tenant Farmers Association gave the move a cautious welcome but signalled that it could be significant for farmers and "good news for the local community".

The family business of the tenth Duke of Buccleuch has initiated discussions with 11 tenants who have officially registered an interest in buying their farms, or indicated an interest to do so, on the Eskdale and Liddesdale Estate, a spokesman said.

A statement added: "Letters have been sent today to the remaining 13 tenants on secure tenancies offering the opportunity to meet with the estate manager so that we may understand future aspirations."

John Glen, chief executive of Buccleuch, said: “Buccleuch keeps its in-hand and tenant farming operations constantly under review.

"Since 2000, Buccleuch has sold 22 farms to tenants across the South of Scotland.

"Such sales enable the tenants to make positive choices for their future, and the estate to reinvest the capital released into new projects, such as Glenmuckloch pump storage hydro and Dalkeith Country Park, strengthening the rural economy."

He continued: "We are excited by the opportunity that this affords both parties."

“When making land use decisions, Buccleuch use their Whole Estate Development model to balance the economic, environmental and community impacts to specific catchment areas.

"The completion of this assessment on the Eskdale and Liddesdale Estate identified that the farms let on traditional tenancies can be sold."

He added: “Tenants who do not wish to consider purchasing their farms will continue to enjoy the security of tenure of their 1991 Act agreements.

"These discussions follow those already held to convert Limited Partnership tenancies into sales to tenants, conversion to appropriate modern Limited Duration Tenancies and minor pockets of land use change.

“We remain a very active farmer ourselves and that will not change."

The STFA said that "Land Reform took a major step forward today with the announcement by Scotland’s largest landowner, Buccleuch Estates, that it is to offer 24 tenants on secure tenancies the opportunity to buy their farms.

"The surprise news has come in the wake of intense local controversy surrounding the management of tenanted farms in the Langholm area, particularly over plans to replace tenants with trees."

Christopher Nicholson, STFA chairman, said: “Buccleuch’s announcement has come out of the blue and represents a tremendous opportunity for the tenants who are being given the chance to buy their farms.

"Most tenants on secure tenancies will have invested heavily in their farms over the generations and this investment must be reflected in the purchase price of the farms which should be subject of a tenanted discount."

He added: "If Buccleuch are serious in their intentions to sell, we would expect independent and transparent valuations and a willingness to negotiate a realistic purchase price.

"Unlike the Limited Partnership tenants who are faced with decision to buy their farms at open market value or quit, the secure tenants have the comfort of the option to continue as secure tenants if they decide not to purchase.

“This will also be good news for the local community who have been concerned at moves to replace tenant farmers with forestry on Buccleuch Estate farms."