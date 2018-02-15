POP star Amy Macdonald has hit out at sexist abuse she received online for supporting Alex McLeish's imminent appointment as Scotland national team manager.
The Scots singer best known for chart hits This Is The Life and Mr Rock n Roll got criticised for voicing her opinion after tweeting: "I’d rather have someone desperate to do the job than have to beg someone who’s not interested! Good luck to Alex McLeish! "
While the 30-year-old got criticised by some because she was a "bluenose" and was backing a former Rangers manager, one tweeter Charlie Brooks went one step further saying: "What the f*** would you know about football ya daft c**."
To which Ms Macdonald responded saying: "Troglodyte."
And later added: "He's just a misogynist.
"It was the fact that a woman had an opinion on sport. It rattled his tiny wee mind. Bless."
She was urged by one fan to "ignore people like that" as "responding energizes them and they don't deserve any attention".
She responded: "I know. It's just not often I get to use the word 'Troglodyte'."
And in response to another critic she said: "Is this just another one of the - how dare a woman have an opinion tweets?."
Others leapt to her defence.
Jig said: "She's engaged to a footballer ya f***** t**."
The singer announced in January 2016 that she was engaged to former Aberdeen, Rangers and current St Johnstone footballer Richard Foster.
It is not the first time the singer has been subjected to abuse after discussing football matters.
A campaign to outlaw use of 'hun' came after the word was used in a Twitter tirade directed at Macdonald three years ago after she criticised England footballer Stan Collymore in a row which began when he linked Rangers and Chelsea to right wing groups such as Combat 18.
She spoke out after after the former Talksport pundit said he we was vindicated after reports from Ireland claimed one Chelsea fan hunted for pushing a black man off the Paris underground was a former Royal Ulster Constabulary officer and had been a Rangers fan.
The row began after he commented on Twitter about the racist incident in Paris, where a black man was pushed off a train by a group of what appeared to be Chelsea supporters travelling to the Parc des Princes stadium for a Champions League match against Paris St Germain.
The campaign was linked to an internet petition which says the word is a term of "religious hatred, a derogatory and sectarian term for a Protestant".
