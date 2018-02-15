POP star Amy Macdonald has hit out at sexist abuse she received online for supporting Alex McLeish's imminent appointment as Scotland national team manager.

The Scots singer best known for chart hits This Is The Life and Mr Rock n Roll got criticised for voicing her opinion after tweeting: "I’d rather have someone desperate to do the job than have to beg someone who’s not interested! Good luck to Alex McLeish! "

While the 30-year-old got criticised by some because she was a "bluenose" and was backing a former Rangers manager, one tweeter Charlie Brooks went one step further saying: "What the f*** would you know about football ya daft c**."

