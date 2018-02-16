CAMPAIGNERS battling to save a beloved seaside art deco cinema from demolition have launched a rival plan to restore the listed building to its former glory.

The Edinburgh-based developers Buckley Building insist their plan to keep the facade and demolish the rest of the former George Cinema in Bath Street Portobello to make way for about 20 flats.

However, residents behind the Save the George campaign have submitted rival plans to bring the building back into operation as a cinema and community and arts and education hub.

About 400, including a leading conservationist at Edinburgh University and a former Labour leader, objected to the flats plan, which is due to go before councillors next week and is recommended by officials to be granted.

The developer said it would retain the existing facade as much as "realistically practical".

The campaigners have identified a way to bring the C-listed cinema and auditorium back to life for £3.2m.

Michael Davidson, one of the campaigners, said there are a number of possible options being explored for funding and initial discussions with funders and agencies including Resourcing Scotland’s Heritage, the Scottish Land Fund and the Architectural Heritage Fund have taken place.

Mr Davidson said: "With an independent cinema as its principal focus, supplemented by flexible workspaces, the George would become a platform for leisure, learning and employment."

Professor Miles Glendinning, Director of the Scottish Centre for Conservation Studies at Edinburgh University, attacked the flats plan as lacking "any apparent application of conservation principles".

He said: "The current proposals claim to retain the facade, though in fact it is not at all clear what is actually being retained."

Lothian MSP Kezia Dugdale, the former Labour leader, said the proposals “currently sit in direct contrast” with planning policy.

“There are to be an additional 2,000 properties built in Portobello and the surrounding area in the coming years."

Originally the County Cinema, opening in 1939 and operating as a cinema until 1974, before becoming the George Bingo Hall until it closed two years ago.

It was designed by Thomas Bowhill Gibson, who also designed the Dominion Cinema in Morningside in Edinburgh under the same art deco principles.

The developer's supporting statement said: “The commitment to purchase was made in the knowledge that the new owners would have to regain the trust and substantial support of the local community and that there could be conflicting demands made for the future use of the building.

"The new owners hope that their genuine efforts to part conserve and part improve this tired iconic local landmark will be recognised through the grant of consent."

The council listed four notes of support without addresses.

One read: “The current building on the site has been deteriorating for some time and these proposals provide a real opportunity to give it a new lease of life.”