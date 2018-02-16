A DISABILITY campaign group has called on an MSP to pause her campaign to ban plastic straws.
The One In Five campaigners have raised concerns that many alternatives to single use plastic straws are not suitable for disabled people.
They have written to the SNP’s Kate Forbes urging her to temporarily halt the Final Straw campaign she is leading in a bid to cut down on plastic pollution.
Loading article content
Ms Forbes has previously said alternatives will need to be in place before plastic straw are entirely scrapped.
The letter states: “We believe organisations are racing ahead to source alternative straws in response to understandable environmental concerns but in doing so have not fully considered the needs of some disabled people.” It continues: “As you may be aware most paper and plant-based alternatives are not flexible or suitable for drinks over 40°C, therefore increasing the risks of choking.
“Metal straws can be dangerous for people with conditions such as Parkinson’s, whereas reusable plastic straws present hygiene concerns to people with specific health conditions.”
One In Five asks in the letter that the “campaign pauses until it is in a position to offer the advice and support companies are looking for”.
The letter outlines the organisation contacted 10 firms who pledged to ban plastic straws and claims that initially none could confirm if their alternatives would suit disabled people.
Four of the companies have since said they will keep plastic straws for use by disabled people.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.