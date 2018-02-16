THREE major rescue operations were carried out across Scotland yesterday as the country was hit by more heavy snowfall that brought widespread disruption.

A 12-year-old boy was stuck for more than an hour up to his waist in mud and it took nearly 40 coastguards, firefighters, police, ambulance personnel and lifeboat fought to free the teenager from the Solway Firth mudflats at Kippford.

He had been out fishing when he got stuck in the mud 150 yards out and his plight was seen by people on the shore and the emergency services were alerted as the boy quickly sank in the mud.

