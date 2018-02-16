AN EDINBURGH financial giant will have to reduce the size of its business months after securing a record-breaking merger deal after an arch rival said it would pull £109 billion of assets from it.
Pensions business Scottish Widows has outsourced the management of its funds to Aberdeen Asset Management since 2014 but has decided to terminate that agreement after Aberdeen joined forces with Standard Life in an £11bn deal last August.
Standard Life and Scottish Widows have been rivals in the pensions market for the past 200 years and the latter believes it would be anti-competitive for the enlarged Standard Life Aberdeen to continue managing its funds.
“We believe there’s a material issue with competition - any time we are pitching to take on a workplace pension there’s a Standard Life guy waiting to go in,” a source said.
Scottish Widows, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, has triggered a 12-month notice period with Standard Life Aberdeen, during which time it will put the management contract out to tender.
It is estimated that the loss of the business would reduce Standard Life Aberdeen’s £2.8bn turnover by around £140 million.
If Standard Life Aberdeen can eradicate the competition issue it would be able to retender to retain the Scottish Widows contract.
“If they can resolve the competition issue we’d welcome them back in,” the source said.
The most obvious way for Standard Life Aberdeen to resolve the issue would be to offload its own pensions arm, which is responsible for in the region of £180bn of assets.
While that part of the business is more lucrative than the work for Scottish Widows is, a source at Standard Life Aberdeen indicated that the company is willing to consider all options to retain the Scottish Widows work.
“Hopefully we can find a solution,” the source said. “If we manage to resolve the competition issue then we can move forward.”
