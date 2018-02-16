AN EDINBURGH financial giant will have to reduce the size of its business months after securing a record-breaking merger deal after an arch rival said it would pull £109 billion of assets from it.

Pensions business Scottish Widows has outsourced the management of its funds to Aberdeen Asset Management since 2014 but has decided to terminate that agreement after Aberdeen joined forces with Standard Life in an £11bn deal last August.

Standard Life and Scottish Widows have been rivals in the pensions market for the past 200 years and the latter believes it would be anti-competitive for the enlarged Standard Life Aberdeen to continue managing its funds.

