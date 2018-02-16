ALEX McLeish has been confirmed as the new manager of Scotland.
The 59-year-old emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Gordon Strachan this week after Walter Smith pulled out of the race and Michael O’Neill rejected an offer from the Scottish FA.
McLeish met with the SFA board to outline his vision for the national team and received their unanimous backing to lead the country through the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
SCOTLAND | It's official – Alex McLeish is the new Scotland National Team Head Coach. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/yeV3sKLELA— Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) February 16, 2018
The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss previously led Scotland in 2007 and recorded an impressive 70 per cent win rate during his 10 games in charge, the highest of any Scotland manager.
His first task will be to prepare a squad for March friendlies against Costa Rica at home and Hungary away, before the Tartan Army travel to Peru in May and Mexico in June for their much-debated summer tour.
McLeish has been out of the game since leaving Egyptian side Zamalek in May 2016 after just two-and-a-half months in charge.
His managerial honours list includes two league titles, one Scottish Cup and three League Cups with Rangers as well as a League Cup title in England with Birmingham City.
