HUNDREDS of bikers from across the UK turned out for the final journey of a wheelchair-bound teenager who died earlier this month.

Brave Douglas Barclay, 16, tragically passed away after suffering a seizure earlier this month but as an organ donor, he has managed to save three lives.

The youngster suffered from West syndrome, a form of epilepsy which causes prolonged and repeated seizures.

Douglas passed away on February 8 after a severe seizure stopped his heart and left him with a brain injury, according to family members.

His uncle, Craig Morris, then sent out a social media appeal, calling for bikers from across the UK to attend his beloved nephew's funeral.

The post went viral as some members of the public gave messages of support and others vowed to be there on the day.

But the family of the motorbike-mad teenager where left overwhelmed by the support as hundreds of bikers turned out in their finest leathers on Friday.

(photo credit: SWNS)

They accompanied the funeral procession heading to Holytown Crematorium, in the youngster's hometown of Motherwell, Lanarkshire.

Relative Kirsty Morris launched a fundraising drive to raise as much money as possible in memory of Douglas for Mavisbank School, Airdrie, and Barnardo's.

(Photo credit: Jamie Simpson)

On a JustGiving page, she wrote: "Douglas suffered from West syndrome since birth and was profoundly disabled.

"His school, Mavisbank in Airdrie, was a huge part of his life and they cared for him so well.

"Barnardo's carers took Douglas out for respite and he had lots of fun times with them.

"As a family, we would like to raise money in Douglas' memory that would allow his school and Barnardo's to continue to provide care, activities and outings to other disabled children."

In just three days, almost £600 has been raised by kind-hearted members of the public.

One touching message from a donor said: "By all accounts, an outstanding young man who touched many lives."

Another added: "My heart goes out to all the family and all who knew and cared for Douglas."

Members of the public who wish to donate should CLICK HERE.