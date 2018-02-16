Dame Shirley Bassey will perform at an event to honour the life of Sir Bruce Forsyth next week, the day before what would have been his 90th birthday.

The comedian, singer, dancer and presenter – who died in August last year – will be remembered at the BBC Studios event at the London Palladium, the venue which helped propel him to fame.

Dame Shirley has been confirmed as one of the acts for the glittering tribute, which will be broadcast on BBC One at a later date.

