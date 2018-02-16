DEVELOPERS building housing near music venues will be responsible for ensuring they are soundproofed under new rules aimed at protecting the live gig circuit.

Councils across Scotland will be asked to implement the changes immediately in a bid to shield established venues from noise complaints.

It comes after a number of venues – such as Studio 24 in Edinburgh – have been forced to close on the back of complaints from new properties built nearby.

Nick Stewart, manager of well-known Edinburgh nightclub Sneaky Pete’s, said the announcement “helps to enshrine the importance of music venues as cultural institutions”.

He added: “It’s very positive news, and great to see Scotland catching up with changes that have already happened down south.”

The so-called “agent of change principle” means developers will be forced to foot the bill for soundproofing if they build flats near a long-running venue.

In the same way, a live music venue opening in a residential area would be made responsible for ensuring it does not cause any noise issues.

Officials previously made no distinction between who had introduced the change, simply insisting that whoever was causing the noise was responsible.

New guidelines outlining the policy shift will be included in the latest version of the Scottish Government’s “national planning framework”, and will come into action immediately.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts & Events, said the move was a “huge step in protecting Scotland’s live music scene”, adding: “It removes a crippling threat that loomed over our music venues for too long.”

UK Music chief executive Michael Dugher described it as a “landmark victory for all those who fought so hard to safeguard the future of music venues in Scotland”. He added: “It's a tremendous boost for the live music industry.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director of the Music Venue Trust, said she warmly welcomed the announcement.

She added: “Ministers have listened to the case and taken on board the fact that grassroots music venues need protection and recognition for their contribution to our towns and cities.

“This is an important issue and will certainly help venues, but it is not the only challenge they face.

"We look forward to working further with Scottish Government to ensure the long-term sustainability of venues across Scotland."

It comes after the UK’s first Live Music Census showed issues such as noise restrictions and rocketing tax rates were hitting smaller venues across the country.

The report referenced Glasgow’s King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, where Oasis were famously signed, as well as Bristol's Thekla and London's Cafe Oto – warning they faced a "perfect storm" of issues that put them at risk of closure.

Announcing it was shutting last year, Edinburgh's Studio 24 released a statement blaming "years of investing thousands upon thousands in soundproofing and legal fees in order to stay open, alongside complaining neighbours and harsh council-enforced sound restrictions".

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said the Scottish Government “recognises the significant cultural and economic contribution of our music industry”.

He added: “It is only right we do what we can to protect the established and emerging musical talent and that is why we are embedding the Agent of Change principle in our planning guidance. I have asked the Chief Planner to write to all planning authorities asking them to act now.

“Music venues should not have to make high cost changes or deal with expensive disputes because of new developments.

“Developers will be responsible for identifying and solving any potential issues with noise, giving residents of new homes a better quality of life and allowing our music venues to continue to operate.”