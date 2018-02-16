UNPAID trial shifts face being stamped out if a new law aimed at ending exploitation in the workplace gets the go-ahead.

SNP MP Stewart McDonald has published a private member’s bill seeking to put a stop to potential employees being asked to work for free for a trail period.

He hopes new legislation will ban the practice, protecting workers – many of them young – across industries such as hospitality and retail.

He said: ''Unpaid trial shifts, often with no paid work at the end, are nothing more than exploitation – and my bill is needed because the law is currently a grey area that is used to take advantage of people in an unfair and sometimes cynical way.

"In 20 years of the National Minimum Wage Act there hasn’t been one case – far less a prosecution or government action – against the use of unpaid trials shifts.

"Young people in particular are the most likely to face this exploitation – which is another bitter blow given they are already entitled to less money than their older colleagues for doing the same jobs – because of the unfairness of the Tories’ minimum wage.

"Bringing forward a ban of the practice of unpaid trial shifts will make a real difference to the lives of many people throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK."

He added: "All people want is to be treated fairly – and banning unpaid trial shifts will be a step in the right direction in ensuring this happens for people across the country.

"It is really encouraging that it already has cross-party support at Westminster and if passed, it will be one step closer to ending some of the exploitations that exist in the workplace."

Mr McDonald’s bill has attracted widespread support from unions and campaigners.

Dave Moxham, deputy general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), said unpaid shifts are "amongst the most pernicious examples of exploitation within the hospitality and retail sectors".

He added: "From large employers to small businesses and cafes, unpaid trial shifts are being offered with no clarity about the jobs available at the end of it. Often, businesses are praying upon people who are desperate for work in order to reduce their costs."

Jolyon Maugham QC, from campaigning organisation The Good Law Project, said: "There is a gaping hole in the laws that are supposed to protect vulnerable job seekers from exploitation.

"But this bill, if makes its way onto the statute books, will help prevent young men and women being used as a ready pool of unpaid labour by unscrupulous employers.

"No longer will it be possible to kid desperate job seekers into working unpaid shifts by pretending it's part of an interview process."