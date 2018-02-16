SCOTRAIL have made an apology after being forced to cut the number of carriages on some Glasgow to Edinburgh trains by half - leading to fears of passenger overcrowding.
The late arrival of its class 385 electric fleet will leave the the Dutch operator of ScotRail short because the lease on four of its present trains expires in weeks.
It means that peak-hour trains, which normally operated with six carriages, would only have three or four.
Loading article content
The train operator said it expects up to 12 trains a day to run with fewer carriages than normal - equivalent to the loss of around 1500 seats a day.
In an attempt to compensate, ScotRail has announced that from Monday it will cut fares by half on the secondary Glasgow to Edinburgh route via Bathgate and Airdrie route, from £26 to £13.
The disruption is expect to last from February 26 to May 20. A ScotRail spokesman said: “As we prepare for our brand new Hitachi class 385 trains, we are making some changes to our Edinburgh-Glasgow via Falkirk High service.
“This will result in a small number of services having a reduced number of seats. “Customers should plan their journey in advance.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause customers.
“Customers travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Airdrie will be able to benefit from a reduced return fare of £13 - almost half the current price.”
The spokesman also stressed that some services on the main line were run by class 380 electric trains, which operated with seven carriages at peak hours.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?