SCOTRAIL have made an apology after being forced to cut the number of carriages on some Glasgow to Edinburgh trains by half - leading to fears of passenger overcrowding.

The late arrival of its class 385 electric fleet will leave the the Dutch operator of ScotRail short because the lease on four of its present trains expires in weeks.

It means that peak-hour trains, which normally operated with six carriages, would only have three or four.

