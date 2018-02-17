A THEATRE that is being given a new lease of life after being abandoned for nearly 20 years is in line for a £1 million boost.

The campaign to return Leith Theatre to a full-time working venue - which is backed by Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and Spud actor Ewen Bremner - is to receive the money under Edinburgh City Council budget plans.

It will bolster the push to have the theatre, which is currently being used for on-off small-scale events, back in full use in about three to five years.

