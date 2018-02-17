THE Crown will take no action against Glasgow- born businessman Gregory King after the collapse of his £400m hedge fund Heather Capital.
Mr King and three others were reported to the procurator fiscal in 2013 after a Scottish fraud inquiry in the scheme, which was based on the Isle of man.
Heather Capital’s liquidator had claimed about £90m was missing from the fund, while a Manx judge had likened the business to a Ponzi scheme.
Loading article content
A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “Following full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the currently available admissible evidence, Crown Counsel instructed that there should be no proceedings at this time.
“The Crown reserves the right to raise proceedings should further evidence become available.”
The Heather Capital liquidator has also dropped a civil claim of damages against a law firm linked to the fund.
He had been suing Burness Paull for £7.3m at the Court of Session.
A spokesman for Burness Paull said: “We considered that the allegations behind these proceedings were entirely without merit and were prepared to defend the action robustly to its conclusion.
“The proceedings attracted much media attention about the background circumstances. We are pleased that these proceedings have now been dropped.”
The liquidator is continuing an action against another law firm, Levy & McRae.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.