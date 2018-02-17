TAXI firm Uber has announced a series of new safety measures in the UK, including more proactively working with police when incidents are reported and introducing a 24-hour support phone line.

The car hailing service is currently appealing against a decision by Transport for London (TfL) to not issue the firm a new licence to operate in the city after concluding the service was not a “fit and proper operator”.

Uber’s changes also include plans to give customers, known as riders, more access to driver information – including the licensing authority and private hire number of their driver.

The firm’s UK general manager Tom Elvidge said: “With millions of trips across the UK booked through our app each week, the safety of riders and drivers using Uber is a top priority. Over the last few years we’ve led the way with pioneering technology which enhances safety like GPS tracking of every trip and our two-way rating system.

“But we recognise we can use our technology to go even further in setting a higher standard for private hire and other transport options.

“After listening to feedback from drivers, riders, local regulators and the police, we’re introducing a number of new features and changes to enhance driver and passenger safety.”

Under the new measures, Uber said it is changing its approach to reporting serious incidents to the police, adding that while it previously encouraged and supported individuals, it will now proactively make reports.

The firm said it will directly pass police information about any serious incident reported by riders, and will also do so if one of its drivers is the victim of a serious crime and wants the company to act on their behalf. When denying Uber a new licence last year, TfL cited the company’s approach to reporting serious crime as a key issue. Uber’s appeal is due to heard in the spring.

There have been a number of sex attacks carried out by Uber drivers across the UK.

Glasgow’s largest taxi firm last year called on the city council to reconsider Uber’s licence to operate over public safety concerns.

Glasgow Taxis said that public safety and security is of “paramount importance and that all taxi companies here should operate on the same playing field”.

It followed the TfL decision not to renew the car firm’s licence. It led to speculation over Uber’s services in 21 other towns and cities across the UK, including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Uber was initially awarded a 12-month licence by Glasgow City Council in 2015 and in its first 12 months some 80,000 people used the pick-up service through their app. The firm expanded into Edinburgh just a few weeks after the Glasgow launch and also runs a food delivery service, UberEats.

Uber has now said it is conducting a review of all previous serious complaints to ensure there were no outstanding issues.

The company said the policy is already live in London, and it plans to roll it out across the UK after discussions with other police forces.

The new safety measures announced also include a new 24-hour support line for both riders and drivers to handle any issues around a journey.

Uber said the new and increased driver licence details provided to customers would begin next month .

Mr Elvidge added: “We’re determined to change the way we do business, so we’ll carry on listening and plan to make other improvements over the coming months.”

The US firm has been attempting to reshape its image under new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.