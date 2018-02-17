AFTER his dodgy joke about houghmagandy with female politicians at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Alex Salmond has again run into trouble with the fairer sex. Interviewing new Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald for his Kremlin TV chat show, Eck oozed: “Tell me a bit about your own background, how you came into politics. You’re a Dublin girl?” Ms McDonald shot back: “I’m a Dublin woman, Alex, even.” That’s him telt.

FAME at last for Paul Sweeney, the youthful Labour MP for Glasgow North East, who has made it onto the cult Facebook site Angry People in Local Newspapers. Mr Sweeney was praised for his “epic double thumbs-down work” after posing dejectedly outside a shuttered branch of RBS. “Elbows up and thumbs down... he’s a pro and he knows it,” was one comment. “You wouldn't see lanky toff Rees-Mogg doing this,” the site’s author added admiringly, “he's got a servant for sticking thumbs in places.” Future Labour leader?

AH, but it’s a hard life being an MSP, as the latest list of events and exhibitions being staged at Holyrood confirms. On 27 February Tory Rachel Hamilton is sponsoring a bash on the pressing subject of Scotch whisky and tourism. While a day later, Nat Christina McKelvie is behind “an evening of Scottish Gin and spirits”, which offers a chance to “sample produce, alongside canapés and soft drinks (whatever they are)”. Really, it’s like the toil never ends...

Loading article content