OLDER people who are unaware they have memory problems are almost three times more likely to develop dementia within the next two years, says research.

The discovery could lead to earlier diagnosis when drug or lifestyle therapies are more likely to work.

It underlines that it is just as important for close family members or friends to be consulted during visits to the GP as well as the patient, say scientists.

Study co-author Professor Serge Gauthier, a neurologist at McGill University, Montreal, said: “This has practical applications for clinicians.

“People with mild memory complaints should have an assessment that takes into account information gathered from reliable informants, such as family members or close friends.”

There is strong evidence an early diagnosis helps someone with dementia to continue to live independently in their own home for longer.

This helps to avoid early or unnecessary admission to a care home or hospital, enhancing the quality of life of both them and carers.