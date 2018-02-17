MORE than 90 per cent of former Carillion workers on the Aberdeen bypass have been given jobs with the two other partners in the consortium behind the major project.
When the outsourcing giant went into liquidation on January 15, it employed 63 people on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty project.
Now 44 of those workers have moved to Balfour Beatty while 13 are now employed by Galliford Try.
Of the remaining six, two offers of continued employment were declined, two left to take up posts with other organisations and for the two there was no position available.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown visited the site and met former Carillion staff and a representative from the consortium Aberdeen Roads Limited.
He confirmed Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try are committed to completing work and the government plans to mitigate any impacts of Carillion’s collapse on the project.
Mr Brown said: “Since January 15 , my officials and I have had regular discussions with trade unions, the UK Government and other key partners regarding Carillion. It was important to visit the project today and give site representatives some assurances about the next few months, as it has been a worrying time.”
He said the project is expected to be completed in the summer.
