Comment by Geoff Ellis

THIS is a massively significant day for Scotland’s music community and for music fans across the country.

The news the Scottish Government has adopted the Agent Of Change principle into Scottish planning policy is monumental – a hugely welcome and crucial addition, which will enable the protection of much-loved venues across the country.

The impact will be seen not only in the continued successful running of these businesses without threat from new developers, but also in the growth of our industry.

We all know talented grassroots musicians become the headliners of the future. From King Tut’s to TRNSMT – a path already paved by the likes of Radiohead, Biffy Clyro, Kasabian and The 1975, who all began their journey in King Tut’s and went on to headline the inaugural TRNSMT Festival last year.

The conversations around Agent Of Change have been continuing for some time now and the lack of protection has already claimed some victims.

It is a huge breakthrough for our industry and the result of a truly collaborative effort between venue owners, politicians across the political spectrum, most notably Local Government and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart; MSP Lewis Macdonald, the Music Venues Trust, UK Music, artists and Scottish music fans.

It is particularly encouraging to see this change take place in as vibrant a music city as Glasgow, and helps to cement its status as a Unesco City of Music.

We needed swift action and, thankfully, this change will be implemented immediately.

I’m confident the Agent Of Change principle will contribute massively in leading the way to securing the longevity of the industry.

The new policy encourages developers, venue owners and communities to work together when it comes to the planning of new developments.

It makes sense for the responsibility of soundproofing to lie with the developer and for them to be transparent, ensuring their customers or residents are happy.

Scotland is home to some of the most celebrated music venues and the most passionate music fans in the world, with three of the top four UK club venues for attendance located in Glasgow, according to a recent Pollstar study.

Our live music scene is more vibrant than ever, and music venues are imperative, both culturally and economically in maintaining this position.

Our venues are vital. They are incubators for future headline acts, uniting various communities through live concerts, giving cities a cultural vibrancy and help to generate £334 million to the Scottish tourism economy. It’s crucial we provide a nurturing environment for them to flourish.

Music brings people together, and I am thrilled so many people have come together to achieve a result that will be significant to the future success of Scotland’s live music scene and help it thrive for years to come.

Geoff Ellis is chief executive officer of DF Concerts & Events.