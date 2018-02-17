South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his first state of the nation address, saying it is time for South Africans to put discord behind them.

Mr Ramaphosa delivered a message of optimism and renewal after a dramatic week in which he was elected by ruling party lawmakers following the resignation of predecessor Jacob Zuma, whose tenure was marked by corruption scandals.

“We should put all the negativity that has dogged our country behind us because a new dawn is upon us,” Mr Ramaphosa said in a speech in parliament that drew enthusiastic applause.

Loading article content