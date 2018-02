Campaigners took inspiration from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to call for gun control in the wake of a school shooting that killed 17.

The placards were driven around Miami on Friday to put pressure on its Republican senator after the high school massacre this week in Florida.

The signs – reading “Slaughtered in school”, “And still no gun control?”, “How come, Marco Rubio?” – echoed the Oscar-nominated film where a mother challenges authorities over justice for her daughter who was raped and murdered.

