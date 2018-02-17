Scot Elise Christie has crashed out of her 1500m semi-final in the women's short track speed skating and been take to hospital.

Christie was taken out of the Gangneung Ice Arena on a stretcher after crashing on the last bend of her semi-final heat in the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Christie tried to cut through but took out China's Li Jinyu and slid into the barriers, where she was tended by medics.

The Scot appeared to be in pain after the crash and was taken off the ice on a stretcher after receiving aid on the track. She was later taken to hospital.

As the 27-year-old medal hope was taken out of the arena, the official race scoreboard showed that she had also been penalised.

Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay said: "Elise Christie is in an ambulance and at this moment in time we don't really know what's happened but she will get some scans.

"I'm not too bothered about medals right now. I'm thinking about Elise [Christie] right now. It looked like a heavy fall to me."

Team GB said the Scot was taken to hospital as a precaution and her boyfriend, Hungarian skater Shaolin Liu, confirmed she had not broken any bones and hopes to compete in the 1,000m, which starts on Tuesday.

It's the latest in a series of Olympics mishaps for the Livingston speed skater.

Earlier in the week it emerged she was to get psychological support when she crashed again in going for gold in a cut-and-thrust 500 metres speed skating final.

Four years to the day after she was robbed of a 500 metres short track speed skating silver medal following a controversial judges' decision at the Sochi Winter Olympics, she lost out once again and tearfully blamed a competitor for knocking her over.

The Scot was briefly in third spot, but as she tried to hold her line on the final lap her hand came in contact with Van Kerkhof's boot which resulted in her careering into wall.

She was given fourth place, having suffered a hat-trick of disqualifications in Sochi four years ago. That experience was also remembered for the thousands of abusing tweets she was set by South Koreans who blamed her for bringing down Park Seung-hi.

In Sochi she was was disqualified in the 500m final after judges ruled she had caused a three woman pile-up at the start of the race.

Two days later she said she was "gobsmacked" after she was forced out of the short track 1500m in the qualifying heats. She finished the race in first but was deemed not to have crossed the official line marked in the ice. She was wide by 1cm.

She later crashed in the 1000m short-track semi-final when she collided with Li Jianrou of China while lying in second place.