HENRY Bolton has been ousted as UKIP leader after party members backed a motion of no confidence in him. The anti-immigration, anti-EU party, which has no elected members in the House of Commons or Scottish Parliament, now faces yet another leadership race.
At a crisis meeting in Birmingham, activists voted by 867 to 500 to express their lack of faith in Bolton's ability to lead the party.
The move now leaves the party facing a further period of uncertainty, with Bolton forced out after only being elected in September last year.
Loading article content
Bolton had attempted to cling on to the leadership despite a no confidence vote by the ruling national executive committee and a revolt by several senior figures in the party in protest at his relationship with model Jo Marney.
Bolton said he still has "strong affections" for his former girlfriend who sent offensive messages about Meghan Markle, and compared the scrutiny of his private life to that faced by Diana, Princess of Wales.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?