A teenage girl is missing from a secure care home for young people in Renfrewshire.
Jordann Webb, 17, did not return to the Good Shepherd Centre in Bishopton after she left to go to a work placement on Tuesday February 13.
An appeal by police, launched last night, stated that staff at the centre spoke to Webb on the phone on Tuesday and the teenager said she was going to visit a friend in Greenock.
Jordann is described as white, 5 foot 2 inches tall, of slim build with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey Adidas hooded top and had a pink Puma bag with her.
Sergeant David Edington, Johnstone Police Station, said the teenager has been “dealing with some personal issues recently and this may have something to do with why she has not come home”.
Staff at the Good Shepherd Centre were criticised in 2012 over the deaths of two residents aged 15 and 14 who fell to their deaths from the nearby Erskine Bridge. A sheriff said more staff should have been on duty and the girls should not have stayed near an unalarmed exit.
Anyone with any information about Jordann Webb should call police on 101 and quote incident number 3196 of Tuesday February 13.
