CELEBRITIES from the world of fashion, film and music came out in force yesterday to pay tribute to Burberry's outgoing creative director Christopher Bailey at his London Fashion Week show.
Guests included veteran model Kate Moss, actor Idris Elba, musician Liam Gallagher and British stylist Edward Enninful who attended Burberry's Autumn/Winter 2018 show at the Dimco Buildings in west London. The show, which saw model Cara Delevingne among those on the catwalk, championed LGBTQ+ communities and was designer Bailey's last for the iconic label.
Bailey, who joined Burberry 17 years ago, was credited with helping transform the historic label from a small UK company into a global fashion brand. He has been chief creative designer since 2009.
The reputation of Burberry's distinct beige-check – which became synonymous with "football terrace chic" – has recently experienced a revival with celebrities, including Moss, Rita Orta and Stormzy, along with the fashion press.
