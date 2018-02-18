NEARLY 200 charities in Scotland have reported serious concerns about their own organisations to the official regulator in the last two years.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has been contacted 170 times about “notifiable events”, covering finance and conduct matters - with fifteen of the cases having an element of alleged sexual misconduct.

The charity sector is under pressure after it emerged that former senior figures in Oxfam were accused of hiring prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Oxfam has confirmed that staff members were dismissed or resigned after an internal investigation into sexual misconduct in the Caribbean country.

A UK charity watchdog is probing allegations that Oxfam, which receives millions of pounds in government funding, covered up the claims.

It was also reported last week that Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) had dealt with two cases of alleged sexual misconduct involving children overseas.

One case involved a junior staff member for a joint organisation with other UK and Irish Catholic charities in Ethiopia, and the other a volunteer in Burundi.

Questions have since been raised about the reporting and disciplinary mechanisms put in place by all charities, not only for sexual misconduct but also for general wrongdoing.

The OSCR introduced a new regime in 2016 for charity trustees to contact the watchdog when something serious had happened to their organisation.

According to guidance, a “notifiable event” covers a range of concerns that can have a significant impact on a charity.

These include fraud and theft, abuse or mistreatment of vulnerable beneficiaries, and instances of there not being enough charity trustees to make a legal decision.

Other reportable concerns includes cases where a charity has been subject to a criminal investigation or a probe by another regulator or agency.

A notifiable event can also be reported when sanctions have been imposed, or suspicions exist about a charity being used to fund criminal activity such as terrorism.

Since the new system was introduced, 170 notifications have been made to the OSCR. Some19 related to serious incidents involving children or vulnerable adults and fifteen were linked to alleged sexual misconduct.

In a separate process, auditors and independent examiners are required to report matters of “material significance” to the OSCR as part of their statutory reporting duties.

The so-called “section 46” referrals are either matters that must be flagged up, or can be raised on a discretionary basis. The OSCR has received 29 cases in the last two years.

Notifiable events are expected to be reported by the charity trustees, while the section 46 referrals are for auditors and independent examiners.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: "The process of charities notifying OSCR of serious incidents started as recently as 2016. Two years on and in light of recent revelations, OSCR should explain what lessons have been learned in the Scottish charitable sector and what steps it is taking to review procedures and guidance.”

Meanwhile, Westminster’s International Development committee is expected to hold an evidence session this week with senior Oxfam figures on the Haiti allegations.

SNP MP Chris Law, a member of the committee, said: “Oxfam have got serious questions to answer when they come before the Committee. The revelations have been shocking and sickening, and point to a wider problem with our international involvement that needs tackling immediately.

"It has damaged their reputation and their work – which is utterly tragic, as the majority of people are involved for the right intentions, to help those most vulnerable around the globe. Those responsible have to be held accountable and they have to understand that what happened was unacceptable, and must never be allowed to happen again.’’

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: “It’s important that when matters of such seriousness are referred to OSCR they are investigated quickly and thoroughly. Transparency will be key in this process if the charity sector is to recover from this scandal.”