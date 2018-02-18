SCOTLAND’S social security minister has vowed that disabled welfare claimants will not be "dehumanised" when Holyrood take charge of the payments.

Jeane Freeman spoke out after the UK's disability benefits assessments system was criticised by Westminster's work and pensions committee.

Reports by private contractors for the two main disability benefits, PIPs and ESA, were "riddled with errors," the MPs said.

Claimants were even asked when they had "caught" Down's syndrome, the committee found.

Last night, Freeman said the system was "too often described as dehumanising by those who have been on the receiving end".

She pledged that when disability benefits are devolved to Holyrood, under imminent plans, claimants would not face such trauma.

Freeman said: "Face-to-face assessments will be kept to a minimum and where they are not necessary, they are not imposed at all.

"We will never expect someone to go through unnecessary assessments to access the social security support they are due and no one will need to have an assessment carried out by a private sector company.

"Our approach will embed dignity and respect in every aspect of our work, making sure that everyone is encouraged and able to access the financial support they are entitled to."

In response, a Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: "We are committed to continuously improving the experience of our claimants."