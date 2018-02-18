The overall pay packages of the Rangers’ two executive directors has risen by more than £60,000 in total on the year before, while the club made a net loss of £6.7 million last season.

The 16 per cent rise comes while losses for the year ending June 30, 2017 were double that of the previous campaign.

Managing director Stewart Robertson was the biggest beneficiary. His earnings came to a total of £281,000 in the last year, which includes a £64,000 bonus and means his pay package increased by £52,000.

The earnings of the former Motherwell secretary and director, include a £215,000 basic salary and £2,000 benefits in kind, making him the highest earning director of the football board.

Finance director Andrew Dickson secured a total pay package of £174,000 for the year. This was made up of a £131,000 basic salary with a £28,000 bonus and £13,000 in pension contributions with £2,000 benefits in kind. Overall his pay package rose £16,000.

There had been widespread criticism over the salaries paid to directors and staff under previous ownership regimes at Rangers.

When South Africa-based businessman Dave King swept to power to take over at the club two years ago it was stated that no remuneration would be paid to directors of Rangers International Football Club plc, the holding company and investment vehicle.

Both Mr Robertson and Mr Dickson are the only paid directors of the Rangers International Football Club subsidiary, the club’s operating company, The Rangers Football Club Ltd, which is responsible for the club’s day-to-day business.

Mr Robertson was placed in control of day-to-day running of the club off the pitch three years ago, and just 24 hours after Mark Warburton was installed as firstteam manager.

Last year there was criticism when it was revealed that former chief executive Graham Wallace who resigned in October, 2014 after 11 months in the position, earned £225,000 in his final four months at the helm in the year to June, 2015.

Mr Wallace was understood to have been earning £315,000 a year with a 100 percent bonus but before he left, it was thought that he had had a scaled down cash payment of £100,000 ratified by the then board's remuneration committee.

He was brought in as the chief executive, in November 2013, by the then plc chairman David Somers to lead the restructuring of the club.

But he was criticised by the fans for failing to reveal the true state of the club’s fragile finances.