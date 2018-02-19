THE iconic Scottish cartoon character Peter Rabbit is to be commemorated, once again, with an eye-catching coloured 50p coin.
Officials at The Royal Mint unveiled a series of Beatrix Potter limited edition coins, which will also feature her other popular creations Flopsy Bunny, Mrs. Tittlemouse and The Tailor of Gloucester.
However, it is her beloved Peter Rabbit that is likely to turn heads, with the children's favourite currently taking centre stage with a big screen re-telling of the famous tale.
Despite Potter's work more commonly associated with the Lake District, she enjoyed an outpouring of creativity while north of the border.
Potter had been staying in Dunkeld & Birnam, in Perthshire, when she first imagined the now infamous character.
The author penned a picture letter to Noel Moore, the five-year-old son of her former governess, Annie Moore. With Annie's encouragement, Potter borrowed back the letter, copied it out, and revised it for publication.
At least six publishers rejected the book, but it was a huge success when the first trade edition finally appeared in 1902.
The four latest designs will be added to the mint's Beatrix Potter collection, first launched in 2016 to commemorate 150 years since her birth.
Peter Rabbit is the first of the 50p pieces to go sale today, followed by the others later this year.
Anne Jessopp, acting CEO at The Royal Mint, said: "The Beatrix Potter range has grown in popularity since Peter Rabbit was first introduced onto UK coins in 2016.
"Since then, Peter Rabbit has been joined by a number of furry friends throughout the years.
"This year we are delighted to present another group of Beatrix's characters, giving them a new lease of life on our specially-designed coloured commemorative coins."
