HE claims to never vote, but controversial singer Morrissey certainly knows how to make political headlines.

Over the last few years the contrarian singer has called the Chinese a “sub- species”, claimed “magnificent Brexit” won’t happen because Westminster won’t let it and suggested alleged sex-pest Kevin Spacey was being unfairly attacked.

Now the former frontman of The Smiths has sparked a walkout at Glasgow gig midway through a performance after attacking Scotland’s First Minister.

“I am curious to ask you a question,” the star said at the Hydro.

“Do any of you actually like Nicola Sturgeon? Those hands will be in anybody’s pockets.”

Review: Morrissey, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

It is not clear whether he was, as appeared, calling Ms Sturgeon a thief or complaining about taxes north of the Border. The SNP declined to respond to his remarks.

Several concert-goers are said to have left the concert at the Hydro following the remarks. His comments also provoked boos.

The Herald’s reviewer said these were as “loud as the drums”.

One concert-goer tweeted: “I’m near the front in a space. Big crowd just left.”

Morrissey has a track record of making controversial statements that result in publicity.

He has previously urged Scots to vote for independence. “They must cut ties with the United King-dumb,” he told Hot Press magazine in 2014.

“I love Scotland, and I love the Scottish spirit and they do not need Westminster in the least.”

Late last year he claimed that the Ukip leadership race had been fixed to keep a radical anti-Islam candidate out. Speaking on BBC Radio 6, he said: “I was very surprised the other day – it was very interesting to me – to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of Ukip.

“Oh no, sorry she didn’t – the voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.”

The singer’s Aberdeen gig also saw controversy when a Scots fan was banned from all his future concerts gigs for threatening the chart-topper’s safety.

Review: Morrissey, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Hugh Clark has followed his idol for years but was pulled aside before the former Smiths star started his tour in Aberdeen on Thursday, and told that he was a danger. His mugshot was circulated to all future Morrissey venues.

As the tour bus arrived at the city’s AECC, Morrissey security team collared him.

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Clark revealed: “Morrissey’s head of security (Donny) and his personal bodyguard took me aside outside the venue today in Aberdeen. Donny said he’s been following my comments on social media – believes I’m a threat to Morrissey’s safety.

“Stop laughing. That’s the reason given to ban me from all gigs.”

While Mr Clark tried to plead his case, the pair refused to reconsider.

He added: “The other guy said nothing. Not even a polite hello or my name is.

“He was there in an attempt to intimidate.

“They are overpaid. The whole farce is to justify a wage. There was zero attempt to engage on any intellectual level for obvious reasons.”

Review: Morrissey, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

One fan who witnessed the exchange commented: “He was told by the security guard his social media activity was noticed and that Morrissey did not feel comfortable having him at shows and that his picture would be given to security at all future venues.”