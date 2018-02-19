Any storm in a port

A spirited debate has broken out at Diary Towers about what whether Glasgow has a castle. Cathcart? Haggs? Crookston? Castles? Or just big hooses? “A castle is a castle,” says reader Heather MacLaren. It’s arguable, certainly. Also arguing about piles were two young Tory toff members of the Bullingdon Club, filmed shouting “I’ve got a better castle than you!” at each other in the street. Alasdair Macpherson and Antonio Gottardello claim to have drunk 43 glasses of port each, which seems unlikely as, in the Diary’s experience, you lose the capacity to count after 27 or 28. Besides which, Glasgow’s castles are better than theirs.

Only so much

Religious devotion in the young is something to behold, even if it has its limits. Reader John Mulholland relates how his six-year-old daughter came home from school, made a den in her bedroom and declared she was going to observe Lent thus: “I’m going to sit here for the next 40 days and nights reading the Bible. But I’m not giving up crisps!”

Costa Dalkeith

Tommy McKay, news-singing editor of the Daily Reckless, took time out recently to see The Lovely Eggs, a two-piece psychedelic punk band from Lancaster, Englandshire. Tommy loved the Eggs but cracked up when singer-guitarist Holly Ross revealed that, as a child, she’d holidayed regularly in Dalkeith. The Midlothian town is a fine wee place, with its Tolbooth and its Morrisons, but rarely features in tourist brochures. Still better than nearby Edinburgh, right enough. Anyone else had an unusual holiday destination?

Unlikely convert

Ex-wrestler Mr T out of 1980s series, The A-Team, has taken Twitter by storm – with his enthusiasm for curling at the Winter Olympics. He writes: “I am really Pumped … I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool!” Sounds like a case of iced T.

On your head be it

There’s a daft day every day. Today, as you might imagine, is Chocolate Mint Day, with punters invited to “indulge” in the controversial comestibles. We just hope folk won’t throw the stuff at your head. This happened on the London Tube, courtesy of a drunk woman dispensing After Eights with deadly accuracy. The folk hit on the heid just sat there and did nothing, prompting a London paper to declare this “the most British thing that ever happened”. But was it the most Scottish? What would have happened had the incident occurred on the Glasgow Subway? Let us know if you’ve ever been hit by a sweetie.

Eating their words

Last week’s item about eating outside a supermarket being Al Tesco prompts Paisley man Alan Potter to ponder: “If the gentlemen eating his sandwich had taken it back to the office, might it then have been Al Desco?” Alan, if you have a coat, I would get it now, mate.

Art of annoyance

Audience reactions continued: Sue Forsyth recalls James Taylor at the SECC, where two inebriated ladies encouraged the performer with cries of “Get oan yersel!” and “Gonna gie us ‘Mexico!’” Eventually, one brave individual among the irritated crowd asked them to “have some respect for the artist”. The atmosphere turned icy. Then one of the soused duo drew herself up and responded: “Aye, son, I am an artist myself.” Sue invites readers to speculate what kind of artist the other audience members brought to mind.

Easier said

Embra reader Alan McAinsh recalls his lovely old gran’s attempt to explain something she thought simple: “It’s not rocket salad, you know.”