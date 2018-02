SCOTLAND’S marine coral reef systems may be more sensitive to carbon dioxide than previously thought, according to research.

Scientists argued such areas could be facing irreparable damage as a result of CO² “pulses” created by industrial activities, land run-off or natural tidal processes.

Until now, the effect of high CO² had only been tested on individual plants and animals, with very little known about how whole marine ecosystems respond to sudden influxes of the gas.

