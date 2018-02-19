POLITICIANS have been urged to show more caution on social media after evidence emerged that Wikileaks supporters were encouraged to use an SNP MP to spread their message on Twitter.

Followers of Julian Assange were told to try and persuade Paul Monaghan to retweet content as part of a wider campaign to use parliamentarians to amplify their views.

The revelation came in private chats between Mr Assange and his online supporters published by an American online magazine, The Intercept.

Mr Monaghan, one Wikileaker said, had “RTed” unspecified content and should be targeted for more. Mr Assange responded: “Exactly what we were hoping for. Be the troll you want to see in the world.”

The leak in the Intercept, which has been in a feud with Wikileaks for some time, also expose Mr Assange’s hostility to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton – he called her a “sadistic sociopath” and his defence of Vladimir Putin’s bloody foreign policy.

It is not clear what Mr Monaghan retweeted or why he should be singled out by Wikileakers.

The Herald was unable to contact the former MP, who lost his seat last year. The SNP had no comment.

However, a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives suggested The Intercept leak should serve as a warning to all MPs.

He said: “This exposes the kind of role people like Paul Monaghan – wittingly or unwittingly – can play.

“Politicians of all parties should be responsible for the material they retweet or engage with online, it’s just something that has to come with the job.

“The fact Mr Monaghan was held up as a beacon by an organisation like this shows just how dangerous a part they can play when it comes to propaganda and sinister messaging.”

Mr Monaghan has previously been criticised for using intemperate language on social media. He was forced to apologise to Jews for tweets made before he was an MP.

Before his election he also referred to Westminster as resembling the early days of the Third Reich. After his election, Mr Monaghan was accused of peddling conspiracy theories about the Scottish independence referendum. He told the Kremlin propaganda outlet Sputnik there was a “shadow over the result.”

Mr Monaghan has referred to Russian misinformation outlets as “impartial”, much to the horror of former SNP parliamentary colleagues who have been at the forefront of challenging Putin propaganda. He also tweeted in late 2016 that the expulsion by Barack Obama of Russian diplomats was “regrettable”.

Mr Obama had moved against Russia after evidence the Kremlin had interfered in the US election, culminating last week in 13 Russians being indicted for meddling.

Wikileaks published damaging emails from Hillary Clinton shortly before the 2016 presidential election, boosting Donald Trump.