COUCH potato children who watch too much TV are more likely to be junk food addicts as teenagers, research warns.
The risk of bad eating habits by the age of 13 increases eight per cent for every hour more spent glued to the TV screen when they were two, according to the study.
These children consume more chips, burgers, white bread, snacks and fizzy drinks than those whose screen time was restricted as toddlers. They were also prone to skipping breakfast and doing less well at school.
Loading article content
Professor Linda Pagani, of Montreal University’s School of Psychoeducation, said: “This study tells us over-indulgent lifestyle habits begin in early childhood and seem to persist throughout the life course.
“An effortless existence creates health risks. For our society that means a bigger health care burden associated with obesity and lack of cardiovascular fitness.”
Each hour predicted a 10 per cent increase in BMI (body mass index) and less effort in the first year of secondary school, impacting performance and ambition.
Recent research has suggested Britain is raising a generation of TV addicts, with under-fives spending nearly seven hours a day watching TV.
Parents have been blamed for using the screen as a babysitter to keep youngsters quiet while they get on with chores or grab some “me time”.
The study, published in Preventive Medicine, followed nearly 2,000 Canadian boys and girls born between 1997 and 1998 from five months old.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?