A STATUE to a Polish war hero is to be erected outside the City Chambers in Edinburgh as the culmination of years of work to have the general who protected Scotland in the Second World War recognised.

Permission has been granted for a bronze bench with General Stanislaw Maczek seated at one end to be placed in the prime site courtyard off the Royal Mile, where a city war memorial also stands.

D-Day hero Maczek played a key role in halting the retreat of thousands of German soldiers and with his men liberated parts of France, Belgium and Holland.

The project for a permanent memorial was launched by Lord Fraser of Carmyllie, who died in 2013, and the General Maczek Memorial Trust was continued by volunteers, including Lord Fraser’s friend Archie Mackay and the peer’s wife Lady Fraser and daughter Katie.

General Maczek was commander of the 1st Polish Armoured Division and appointed by Winston Churchill to the role of defending Scotland’s East coast from potential invasion. When the war ended he was unable to return to his native Poland because it was incorporated into the Soviet Union as part of an allied agreement.

Refused a war pension, he worked as a barman in his adopted city of Edinburgh and with his wife raised a son and two daughters.

He died aged 102 in 1994.

His troops, who were also welcomed to stay in Scotland, would click their heels and salute the man known simply as “Stan” in the Learmonth Hotel as they ordered their round of drinks.

It had been initially planned to have the statue on the Meadows, where the general often spent time with his family. However, the courtyard setting has been confirmed.

Lady Fraser unveiled a model of the memorial, made by Polish artist and sculptor Bronislaw Krzysztof who is creating the artwork, alongside the Polish Consul General in Edinburgh Dariusz Adler at a ceremony in the Consulate in Edinburgh last year.

Trustee Katie Fraser said: “We have been so grateful to all those who have supported this project thus far.

"In recognition of that support, we want to ensure that all funds go directly to the memorial and also wish to see it established during the lifetime of some of those men to whom it is intended to honour.

“We are very pleased to announce that the memorial will be on the Royal Mile at the heart of our capital city.

"Located within a few yards of the Stone of Remembrance, where wreath laying takes place every November, we think the setting is not only appropriate but suitable prestigious."

She said: “We offer sincere thanks to the Lord Provost, Council Leader and many others for their assistance in moving our project forward.

"We are also grateful to the Friends of the Meadows and Bruntsfield Links for their continued support throughout the campaign.

"With this site now established we hope to achieve our fundraising target over the forthcoming months and look forward to unveiling a permanent memorial to this great General and his men, an hour which is so long overdue.”

The trustees have so far raised £50,000 and require another £35,000 to fund the entire project.

Richard Demarco, patron of the General Maczek Memorial Trust, said: “I cannot imagine a better site for a memorial to arguably one of the most successful generals of the Second World War whose soldiers liberated cities, towns and villages after the D-Day landings on the continent of Europe.”