REMOTE communities in Wester Ross should receive superfast broadband as a pay-off for weeks of disruption caused by major cabling works needed to upgrade a top submarine test base.

MP Ian Blackford said local residents should be able to tap into the fibre optic cables to access the latest superfast broadband as a pay-off from the Ministry of Defence for the disturbance to their daily lives.

The British Underwater Test and Evaluation Centre (BUTEC) is located in the Inner Sound between the island of Raasay and the Applecross peninsula. Its operators are planning major cabling works to the range terminal control building at Sand, Wester Ross, that will also bring large-scale disruption to the area.

