THE boss of a housing firm has decided to slash the number of homes to be built on a controversial site to avoid spoiling the area where he grew up.

Residents of Whitecraigs, East Renfrewshire, feared blocks of flats would be built on a disused bowling green after Mactaggart and Mickel paid £1 million to club members for the site.

However, locals are delighted by news that just five new luxury detached properties are planned, as well as the conversion of the clubhouse into an upmarket bungalow. The designs are straight from the same classic Art Deco heritage Mactaggart and Mickel used in the construction of the adjoining Broom Estate in the early 1930s.

Andrew Mickel, a director of the housebuilder, said: “Having been brought up in the Broom Estate, I know it is an area full of character, mature gardens and a feeling of space. Our proposals embrace the design ethos of the original Broom Estate and, by creating just six distinctive and luxury homes in an open, landscaped setting, we aim to sympathetically breathe new life back into this site for families to enjoy in the future.”

The suburban Whitecraigs Bowling Club has proved a controversial issue in the area for some years. The management of the club said they had no alternative but to sell their premises for housing due to dwindling membership.

Several years ago, it was reported builder McCarthy and Stone intended constructing high rise flats on the site, a proposal that outraged the club’s wealthy neighbours.

Instead, last summer, Mactaggart and Mickel secured the site for £1 million, which produced a near £10,000 windfall for individual club members, three quarters of whom were aged 75 or over.

News that the new owner is now applying for a significantly scaled-down development has pleased outspoken next door neighbour, the public relations magnate Jack Irvine.

The 65-year-old said: “The company invited us to a lovely presentation last week, during which its new plans were revealed. After the rancour generated by previous proposals, you can see why these were very well received and the meeting became very good-natured.

“Now we are looking at five new upmarket villas, not the intensive high rise scheme we faced before.

“We could be a bit niggly and suggest that four villas would look better, along with the converted clubhouse, but I honestly don’t see anyone objecting to these proposals. From a personal point of view, I’m very happy with what’s planned.”

The clubhouse dates from 1935, the same period when Mactaggart and Mickel were pioneering the concept of a small garden city, built almost exclusively in the Art Deco style. The low-rise building is not listed, but permission will first need to be sought from Historic Environment Scotland. Full planning permission will be required. from East Renfrewshire Council.

A spokesman for the housebuilder said: “If approved, the new homes will blend seamlessly into the conservation area. The centrepiece of the development will be the retention of the former bowling pavilion, which will be adapted and extended to create a luxury bungalow-style family home.” The designs for the other five properties have been inspired by highly-acclaimed Mactaggart & Mickel houses from the 1930s.”