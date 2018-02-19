MORE than one in eight Scots oppose their own human rights, a new poll has found.

Such people were vastly outnumbered by the 43 per cent of the population who value their current protections, a survey for YouGov published today discovered.

The findings were released as an alliance of 100 charities, campaign groups and civil society leaders signed a new Declaration of Human Rights.

They did so as concerns mounted that Britain - and Scotland - could see protections eroded after Brexit if the UK backs out of cross-continental court systems.

Signatories, including trade unions, faith groups and professional bodies like the Scottish Football Association and British Medical Association, issued a joint statement.

They said:

“We are delighted to see this strong level of support for human rights in Scotland. However, there is no room for complacency.

"There is still work to be done to demonstrate the value and importance of human rights to everyone in their everyday lives – particularly when it comes to showing those who are not yet persuaded that human rights can and do make a real positive difference to our society.

“We are also concerned about the potential loss of protections for rights as a consequence of Brexit, and about the impact of the persistent negative rhetoric around human rights in parts of the UK, particularly in politics and the media.

"We are therefore calling on law and policy makers to show leadership in these challenging times, taking all possible steps to protect rights and equality for everyone, and putting Scotland on the map as a world leader on these issues.

"It is extremely heartening to see so many organisations, from right across Scottish civil society, join us in making this call.”