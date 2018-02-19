A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of verbally abusing paramedics and leaving an abusive note on the windscreen of their ambulance as they responded to an emergency.

The arrest followed a plea by West Midlands Ambulance Service staff who reported at the weekend how colleagues had found a hand-written note from an irate resident complaining that the vehicle was parked outside their house.

The ambulance was responding to a 999 call in the Tunstall area of Stoke-on-Trent at the time.

Loading article content