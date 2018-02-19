Meghan Markle may not be a member of the royal family yet but she has already been given a right-hand woman to help with her official programme.

Former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill is now an assistant private secretary in Prince Harry’s office working on Ms Markle’s official diary.

Ms Markle has already carried out four public visits with fiance Prince Harry and during the most recent event, a trip to Edinburgh earlier in February, was photographed next to Ms Pickerill who was holding a bouquet of tulips that had been given to the US actress by a well-wisher.

