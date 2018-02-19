Nicola Sturgeon believes fans go to Morrissey gigs for his music rather than to hear his political views after the singer appeared to criticise Scotland's First Minister at a gig.
The former Smiths frontman reportedly asked the audience at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday if they "actually" liked Nicola Sturgeon.
He is also said to have added "those hands would be in anybody's pocket", prompting some people to leave the concert, according to social media reviews.
Ms Sturgeon said she was not a particular fan of The Smiths growing up but described Morrissey as a "huge talent".
She said he was "entirely entitled" to express his views but believes fans would rather listen to his music.
Speaking on a visit to a school in Alexandria on Monday, the First Minister said: "I haven't really paid much attention to it to be perfectly honest.
"Was I a Smiths fan? Not hugely, I liked some of it. I've always thought Morrissey was a huge talent but I suspect people go to his concerts to listen to his music rather than hear his political views.
"That said, he's entirely entitled to express them."
