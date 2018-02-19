Morrissey has caused a stushie by criticising Nicola Sturgeon from the stage of his Glasgow gig at the weekend. But he has never been short of a controversial opinion or two.

On vegetarianism

No one who has heard The Smiths’ Meat is Murder could be in any doubt about Morrissey’s views on eating meat, but he attracted controversy when he drew a parallel between eating meat and child abuse. “It’s the same thing. I really feel quite smug about mad cow disease and foot and mouth and so forth, and I just think, Well, what do you expect? People have been saying it for years.”

On the Chinese

Morrissey's support for animal rights also led to controversy in 2010. "Did you see the thing on the news about their treatment of animals and animal welfare?” he said. “Absolutely horrific. You can't help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies."

On royalty

The cover of Morrissey’s latest album, Low in High School, features a picture of a child holding up a sign that reads “Axe the monarchy” and it’s a theme he has returned to many times. In The Smiths song Nowhere Fast, he says of the Queen: “The poor and the needy are selfish and greedy on her terms.” Talking about the Queen’s state visit to Ireland in 2011, he said: "The very existence of the Queen and her now enormous family ... is entirely against any notion of democracy, and is against freedom of speech.”

On Brexit

Morrissey seemed to be pretty pleased with the result of the EU referendum in 2016. “As for Brexit,” he said, “the result was magnificent, but it is not accepted by the BBC or Sky News because they object to a public that cannot be hypnotised by BBC or Sky nonsense. These news teams are exactly the same as Fox and CNN in that they all depend on public stupidity to create their own myth of reality.” He also said he "rather liked" Nigel Farage.

On Kevin Spacey

In an interview with Der Spiegel last year, Morrissey was reported as defending Kevin Spacey over allegations that he had sexually harassed a 14-year-old – Morrissey has since said he was entirely misquoted. “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26. One wonders if the boy did not know what could happen. I do not know about you, but I've never been in situations like this in my youth. Never. I always knew what could happen. When you are in somebody's bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That's why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me Spacey has been unnecessarily attacked."

On Scottish independence

Morrissey may have criticised Sturgeon in Glasgow, but in 2014 he seemed to support independence. Asked whether the Scots should vote yes, he said: "They must cut ties with the United King-dumb. I love Scotland, and I love the Scottish spirit and they do not need Westminster in the least."

On reggae

In an interview in the 1980s, Morrissey expressed his views on reggae. It is vile, he said. He also called it the most racist music in the entire world. “It's an absolute total glorification of black supremacy.”

On immigration

In 2007, Morrissey seemed to express concern about how immigration was affecting British identity. “England is a memory now,” he said. “The gates are flooded and anybody can have access to England and join in.”

On Margaret Thatcher

Morrissey ran into trouble while lead singer of The Smiths for writing a song imagining Margaret Thatcher being beheaded by a guillotine. His latest tour also features a picture of Mrs Thatcher apparently about to be hit over the head by a striking miner. In 2013, he made his views on her known again. "Every move she made was charged by negativity; she destroyed the British manufacturing industry, she hated the miners, she hated the arts, she hated the Irish Freedom Fighters and allowed them to die, she hated the English poor and did nothing at all to help them."