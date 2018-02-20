Scotland’s newest museum has been named the world’s best to explore in 2018 - despite not opening for another seven months.
The V&A in Dundee has caught the attention of one of the US’s biggest-selling newspapers which has ranked the building ahead of attractions in Egypt and Tokyo.
The Los Angeles Times has compared the museum, the first to be opened by the V&A anywhere in the world outside London, as “a stylised ship floating on the River Tay”.
Dundee’s £80 million museum, which has been in the planning for more than a decade, will open in September with an exhibition charting the history of the world’s great ocean liners. Construction work on the building, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, was completed last month. The forthcoming opening of Scotland’s first ever design museum is expected to attract around 350,000 visitors a year.
In its article, the Los Angeles Times said: “This year, V&A Dundee will open on the east coast of Scotland as the first satellite museum to bear the name. The remarkable building made with more than 2,000 cast-stone panels looks like a stylised ship floating on the River Tay. Scottish design -- architecture, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and more – will be the focus.”
Two of the four galleries in the museum will have displays telling “the story of Scotland’s outstanding design heritage”. Around 300 objects spanning 500 years will showcase everything from furniture, textiles, metalwork and ceramics to the latest digital technology, innovations in the health service, modern architecture and fashions. Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “This demonstrates the transformational impact it is already having.”
