PARENTS are demanding a consultation in the future of Scotland’s last state-funded single sex school.
The move comes after opposition councillors backed the campaign to change the status of Notre Dame High school, in Glasgow, which is currently a girls’ school.
Councillors from the Labour, Conservative and Green parties all now believe a consultation is the right way forward.
Loading article content
READ MORE: Parents attack council nurseries over 'limited' opening hours
However, Glasgow City Council said a wider consultation on school catchment areas should take place first.
Niamh Breakey, a parent at Notre Dame Primary School, said: “The current situation is blatantly unfair as our children are the only primary school pupils in Scotland that do not have the right to transition to their local secondary with their siblings and friends.
“Notre Dame High is a local secondary school, but it is excluding and failing local children with this antiquated policy.”
READ MORE: Scottish universities demand say on tuition fees
A council spokeswoman said: “Our secondary school catchment consultation will result in a consistent system being adopted across Glasgow and has to be concluded before we can consider a consultation on the future of Notre Dame High School.
“Education officers continue to liaise with the various parent groups who have a range of opinions.
“We would urge all interested parties to make their views known as part of the secondary catchment exercise in order that they shape any future potential changes.”
There are still single sex private schools in Scotland, but Notre Dame is the only single sex comprehensive.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?