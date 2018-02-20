POTENTIAL buyers of a landmark new development in Glasgow have been given a look at what they can expect.

Park Quadrant Residences, which is being developed in the Park Circus area of the city, has already attracted more than 1,000 enquiries from buyers.

Of the 11 buildings, made up of 98 apartments, duplexes and penthouses, which start from £408,000, 20 have already been sold-off.

