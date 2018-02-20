POTENTIAL buyers of a landmark new development in Glasgow have been given a look at what they can expect.
Park Quadrant Residences, which is being developed in the Park Circus area of the city, has already attracted more than 1,000 enquiries from buyers.
Of the 11 buildings, made up of 98 apartments, duplexes and penthouses, which start from £408,000, 20 have already been sold-off.
All duplex apartments will have private gardens and rear terraces, while the penthouses, which will span the entire floor of each block, will have vaulted ceilings and full width roof terraces.
Investors from across the UK are said to include down-sizers swapping large suburban homes for city living, people relocating to Glasgow and first time buyers.
A show apartment has been created with the view of giving potential buyers the opportunity to experience the 'spacious layouts' and 'quality finishes' themselves.
Plans to build the development were met with backlash by residents when proposed in 2016.
The scheme resulted in 170 letters of objection and a two hour long debate on the planning application before it was given the go-ahead.
Gordon Coster, Director at Ambassador Developments Park Quadrant Limited, said; “We are really looking forward to giving prospective buyers the chance to experience the high-quality design and first-class specification which will be available at Park Quadrant Residences.
“As well as the show apartment visitors to the marketing suite will be able to step inside the finished building and take a tour of the entrance halls, apartments and penthouses with our hyper-realistic CGI Virtual Reality.”
The marketing suite will open 11am to 6pm Monday and Friday, 11am to 7pm Thursday and 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.
Prices at Park Quadrant Residences start from £408,000.
