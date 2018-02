THE SNP has condemned the failure of every other party to attend Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee as it held an inquiry into immigration.

The Nationalists said it “spoke volumes” about the priorities of Labour, the Conservatives Tories and LibDems after not one of their MPs went to a special session in Kirkcaldy.

Four Conservatives, a LibDem and three Labour members missed the event, leaving SNP chair Pete Wishart and MPs Tommy Sheppard and Deidre Brock to question witnesses.

