THE SNP has condemned the failure of every other party to attend Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee as it held an inquiry into immigration.

The Nationalists said it “spoke volumes” about the priorities of Labour, the Conservatives Tories and LibDems after not one of their MPs went to a special session in Kirkcaldy.

Four Conservatives, a LibDem and three Labour members missed the event, leaving SNP chair Pete Wishart and MPs Tommy Sheppard and Deidre Brock to question witnesses.

Those absent were Tories David Duguid, John Lamont, Paul Masterton and Ross Thomson, Labour’s Hugh Gaffney, Ged Killen and Danielle Rowley, and LibDem Christine Jardine.

The session, gathering evidence on how Brexit would affect migrants, heard from the Fife Migrant Forum, the National Farmers Union, Cosla, and Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

Ms Brock said: “This was an important meeting and the failure of MPs from the Scottish Tories, Labour and Lib Dems to even show up speaks volumes about their priorities.

“I appreciate MPs face diary constraints, but Brexit is the biggest issue facing Scotland, and poses a huge risk to the Scottish economy.

“We heard from people who have come to Scotland to work, live and contribute to our society, and the human impact the UK government’s Brexit chaos is having. These committee hearings are important to inform our work.”

Ms Jardine said: "I was disappointed to miss the meeting which is one of a series I have attended around Scotland, but unfortunately I had other constituency and Westminster related issues."

A Labour spokesperson said: "The Scottish Labour members of the Scottish Affairs Committee were unable to attend a hearing in Kirkcaldy due to diary commitments and Parliamentary business.

“This is a long-running inquiry. There have been five previous sessions on immigration and Scottish Labour members have been fully engaged in the work of the committee.

"It is disappointing that once again the SNP has taken such a partisan approach by seeking to score political points, when the spirit of this committee is to work in partnership for the interests of the people of Scotland.”

The Tories did not respond to a request for comment.